Donald Trump señala irregularidades con las elecciones

Ciudad de México.- Donald Trump señaló vía Twitter sus dudas sobre la certeza de las elecciones presidenciales en el proceso de votación temprana en Texas, al afirmar que hay versiones de que se cambian votos de él por Hillary Clinton.
En un mensaje en su red social Trump dijo que estar recibiendo “”una gran cantidad de llamadas del público acerca de un vuelco del voto en las urnas en Texas” y de “grandes filas” en los centros de votación.
“¿Qué está pasando?”, cuestionó Trump en su mensaje. El candidato republicano y magnate de bienes raíces, se refirió probablemente a los rumores de que las máquinas de votación en Texas están cambiando votos para presidente, directamente de Trump hacia la candidata demócrata Hillary Clinton.
Los rumores se originaron en el condado de Tarrant en el norte de la entidad, al inicio de esta semana, y desde entonces ya han sido aclarados por las autoridades electorales.
Funcionarios electorales sostuvieron que cualquier “vuelco de voto” no es causado por las máquinas rotas, sino por un error del usuario.
“Los informes acerca del volteo o cambio de voto, no están abundando y la mayoría de los reportes son idénticos solo que con localidades cambiadas”, indicó Snopes, un sitio en el internet que revisa y comprueba si los rumores y las leyendas urbanas que circulan en la red son ciertos o falsos.
Frank Phillips, administrador de elecciones en el Condado de Tarrant, señaló que los reclamos de que ocurre un vuelco o cambio de voto no tienen sustento. Cuando este tipo de reportes se han presentado en el pasado, ha sido porque ha habido un error en el usuario, explicó Phillips.
“Por lo general, hemos encontrado que es un error de los votantes con manejo del equipo”, apuntó Phillips a la estación de televisión WFAA de Dallas. “Algunas veces votan por los candidatos de un mismo partido y luego presionan sobre otros candidatos (…) No es un problema del equipo”, aseguró.
Fuente: www.zocalo.com.mx
