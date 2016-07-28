Dólar se vende en 19.13 pesos

El dólar se vende esta mañana en 19.13 pesos en bancos de la Ciudad de México, sin variación respecto al cierre anterior, y se compra en 18.32.
A su vez, el euro se ofrece hasta en 21.18 pesos, 17 centavos por arriba de la última cotización.
Especialistas prevén que durante la jornada el tipo de cambio se ubique entre 18.74 y 18.85 pesos por dólar.
