Despido masivo de Televisa Deportes

De acuerdo al portal Referee.mx, Televisa Deportes tocó fondo en cuestión de crisis financiera, de raiting y talentos y sufrirá un recorte masivo en los próximo días.
Al parecer el equipo humano con el que cuenta la televisora de Chapultepec genera más gastos que ganancias. El recorte masivo del área comandada por Francisco Javier González se enfocará en despedir a los talentos y corresponsales que siguen sin dar el salto para volverse referentes en el área.
También realizarán un recorte de personal técnico y creativo, dejando claro nuevamente que las estrategias de nuevos programas y seguir incorporando la comedia a los distintos programas de TDN, La Jugada y los partidos de la Liga MX, sigue sin dar frutos.
Algunos de los talentos que saldrían de la televisora son encabezados por Raoul “Pollo” Ortiz.
El talento femenino como RBK y algunos comentaristas de la vieja guardia también están en la cuerda floja.
Los programas que se tambalean en la barra de deportes de Televisa son: Acción, Súper Estadio, Ponte Fit y Pasión.
Veremos si Televisa Deportes realiza una limpia general y apuesta por nuevos contenidos, nuevos talentos y nuevas mentes creativas para salvar el barco.
