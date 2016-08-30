Descubren narcotúnel entre Sonora y Arizona
Agentes de la Policía Federal descubrieron un narcotúnel conectado al sistema de alcantarillados entre las ciudades homónimas de Nogales, el cual cruza hacia ambos países por debajo del muro fronterizo entre Sonora y Arizona.
En un comunicado de prensa, la Comisión Nacional de Seguridad (CNS) detalló que el pasadizo clandestino fue descubierto en un operativo binacional contra la migración ilegal y el narcotráfico, en coordinación con la Oficina de Aduana y Protección Fronteriza (CBP por sus siglas en inglés).
Al efectuar recorridos dentro del drenaje pluvial abajo del cerco fronterizo, policías federales detectaron tierra suelta cerca del punto conocido como W-4, donde se detectó que la pared de concreto tenía restos con textura diferente al concreto, lo que representaba un riesgo para la estructura del drenaje”, dicta el boletín oficial.
Las ciudades fronterizas de Nogales en Sonora y Arizona comparten el sistema de alcantarillado público, instalaciones que son aprovechadas por los grupos del crimen organizado para facilitar el proceso de excavación de pasadizos clandestinos por los que cruzan de manera ilegal armas, dinero, drogas e indocumentados.
3 comentarios sobre “Descubren narcotúnel entre Sonora y Arizona”
