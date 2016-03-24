Descubren error en Harry Potter ¡que nadie vio en todos estos años!

Es tan trivial que sólo a los fans les interesa.
La ya clásica saga cinematográfica de ‘Harry Potter’ basada en las novelas de J. K. Rowling tiene un error del que nadie se dio cuenta hasta ahora.
Harry Potter no era tan idéntico a su mamá.
Millones de fans disfrutaron de las ocho películas, y las que vienen, pero jamás se percataron de unsutil detalle (para muchos es más que banal) que difiere con la lógica de la trama, o eso se dice en las redes sociales.
Resulta que la falla nos remonta a la madre de Potter y su aspecto físico, pues en algunas ocasiones aquellos que conocieron a sus padres le dijeron al joven mago: “Tienes los ojos de tu madre”.
Sin embargo, eso es mentira, pues aunque la actriz Lily Evans que hace el papel de la mamá de Harry tiene el mismo color de ojos que los de Daniel Radcliffe (Potter) en la vida real; en la saga y cuando es niña, aparece con las pupilas oscuras y no claras como las del joven mago.
Así de simple es el error que nadie notó y que a muchos no ha de importar, pero que algunos fans decidieron difundir por Internet.
2 Comments
http://www.ttsq.fr/dresses.asp
I purchased this trying to find a awesome present for the my personal mom. That headphone emerged in a awesome purple tied box. This is ideal looking present underneath the actual holiday tree!! All headphone furthermore looked breathtaking, still my personal mother was larger boned as well as the headphone was some tight, and yet the a good present! I adore things.
hermes bracelet replica
I bought this particular looking for a ideal gift of the mother. That headphone came in a beautiful purple tied box. This is ideal looking gift underneath all christmas time tree!! That the headphone also seemed striking, although the mother is actually gigantic boned and headphone is somewhat tight, then again it really is outstanding present! I really like this.