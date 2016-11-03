Desarrollo Social vs la influenza:

Campaña de vacunación del 3 al 17
La Dirección de Desarrollo Social Municipal dio arranque a una campaña de vacunación contra la influenza.
La aplicación de las vacunas seraa de manera totalmente gratuita desde este 3 hasta el 17 de noviembre, con el objetivo de evitar contagios y hasta decesos por la enfermedad.
Las instalaciones de esta dependencia en la avenida Adolfo López Mateos, casi cruce con la Paseo Triunfo de la República atenderán a los interesados en un horario de 9 de la mañana a 2 de la tarde.
