Desarrollo Social vs la influenza:

By canal44
- 3 Noviembre, 2016
- in Local
Campaña de vacunación del 3 al 17

 

 

La Dirección de Desarrollo Social Municipal dio arranque a una campaña de vacunación contra la influenza.

La aplicación de las vacunas seraa de manera totalmente gratuita desde este 3 hasta el 17 de noviembre, con el objetivo de evitar contagios y hasta decesos por la enfermedad.

Las instalaciones de esta dependencia en la avenida Adolfo López Mateos, casi cruce con la Paseo Triunfo de la República atenderán a los interesados en un horario de 9 de la mañana a 2 de la tarde.

