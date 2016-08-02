Deportaron a homicida de Michoacán:

Regresado a México por el Puente Reforma
Un supuesto homicida del estado de Michoacán fue deportado por las autoridades norteamericanas para que enfrente los cargos correspondientes en nuestro país.
Se trata de Jesús Andrade Sánchez de 33 años de edad, quien fue entregado a la Procuraduría General de la República con un operativo efectuado en el Puente Reforma, de la avenida Lerdo.
Según se dio a conocer, este sujeto asesinó a Juan Carlos Castillo Andrade de 26 años de edad, por lo que se ofreció una orden de aprehensión en su contra, pero logró escapar a los Estados Unidos, de donde ya había sido deportado en octubre del 2002.
` este sujeto fue detenido en el 2005 y deportado de inmediato, pero luego fue capturado nuevamente por una violación ocurrida en el estado de Kansas, donde fue condenado a 12 años de prisión y 11 meses por obstrucción de la ley.
En el mes de junio de este año fue liberado, pero ahora tendrá que enfrentar a las autoridades mexicanas por el cargo de homicidio.
Grupo Serval presidios
Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Taking the time and
actual effort to generate a good article… but what can I
say… I hesitate a lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything done.
lelio vieira carneiro junior
Hi there, always i used to check weblog posts here early in the dawn, as i like to learn more and more.|
Itamar Serp
It’s going to be finish of mine day, but before finish I am reading this enormous piece of writing to increase my know-how.|
my link
Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing the other person’s blog link on your page at proper place and other person will also do same in favor of you.|
buy joma jewellery online
Tennis bracelets are designed to fit close towards
the wrist and they generally do not have any charms or chains dangling from the
bracelet.
You really should see this site >
These incredible DIY generator kits declare to be able to present fully FREE electrical energy
and are readily available to everybody.
Lelio Vieira Carneiro Junior
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this outstanding blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!|
mp3 download mobile
Hey are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!|
Julianne
It’s unlikely that a thief goes to take part in a Spelling bee competitors, and
so a thief will not be requiring a fat previous Dictionary.
Itamar Serp
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your weblog. You have some really good articles and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an email if interested. Many thanks!|
Umanizzare Gestão Prisional Ltda
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Best wishes! Exactly where are your contact details though?|
tercio borlenghi jr
Quality articles or reviews is the main to be a focus for the visitors to visit the website, that’s what this site is providing.|
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Appreciate it!|
Umanizzare Gestão Prisional Ltda
I think what you published was very logical. However, what about this? suppose you were to create a killer headline? I am not saying your information isn’t good., however suppose you added a post title to maybe get folk’s attention? I mean %BLOG_TITLE% is kinda vanilla. You might look at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create news headlines to grab people to click. You might try adding a video or a related picture or two to grab people interested about what you’ve written. In my opinion, it would make your website a little livelier.|
Carlos Eduardo Correa da Veig
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied
on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about,
why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be
giving us something informative to read?
Lelio Vieira Carneiro
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s articles or reviews every day along with a mug of coffee.|