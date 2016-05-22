Dejaron encobijado en La Magisterial:
Hallazgo fue en Rio Chuviscar y 21 de Marzo
` un hombre severamente torturado fue arrojado sin vida en las calles de la colonia Magisterial durante la noche del sábado.
El cuerpo envuelto en una cobija presentaba los pies y las manos atadas, mientras que la cabeza la tenía cubierta con una bolsa de plástico.
Como huellas de violencia, se le lograron apreciar fuertes golpes y una herida de arma blanca en el cuello, por lo que el cruce de las calles Rio Chuviscar t 21 de Marzo fue ampliamente resguardo.
4 comentarios sobre “Dejaron encobijado en La Magisterial:”
