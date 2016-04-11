De niño héroe a joven loco: así terminó el chamaquito que interpretó a Anakin Skywalker

El actor de 27 años Jake Lloyd, quien caracterizó de ñiño a Anakin Skywalker en “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”, fue ingresado en un hospital siquiátrico, procedente de la cárcel.
El joven intérprete fue detenido en una espectacular persecución policial en junio pasado, por excederse con su automóvil en los límites de velocidad.
La madre de Jake, Lisa, le había dicho a las autoridades que el chico necesitaba más ayuda que castigo, porque sufre esquizofrenia, según difundió “TMZ”.
Lisa explicó que pudo hablar con su hijo la pasada semana y que había podido ver una mejora en su personalidad.
Lloyd debutó en en el “showbiz” con solo siete años, cuando participó en cuatro capítulos de la serie “ER” y a los 10 protagonizó a Anakin Skywalker en el primer episodio de la saga “Star Wars”, “The Phantom Menace” en 1999, en la etapa infantil del personaje que en la franquicia de Lucasfilm se convertiría en Darth Vader.
También apareció en películas como “Jingle All The Way” (“Un Padre en Apuros”, en la que Arnold Schwarzenegger le bucaba desesperado el juguete de moda, el “Turbo Man”, como regalo de Navidad.
Su último trabajo como actor se remonta a 2005 en la cinta “Madison”, al lado de Bruce Dern, Jim Caviezel y Mary McCormack.
