Cruz Azul ‘ficha’ a playmate

La sensual Jeni Summers es una fanática del futbol mexicano.
México.- Jenni Summers es una de las chicas más sexys del planeta y es fanática del futbol mexicano, principalmente del Cruz Azul.
La playmate “fichó” con el Cruz Azul y agradeció en redes sociales por la playera que le regalaron.
La cuenta oficial del equipo subió a Facebook la publicación de la norteamericana.
“Gracias Cruz Azul por mi nueva playera. Ahora tengo un nuevo amor”
Después de presumir su “nueva piel”, Summers publicó otras fotografías donde habla de la importancia de portar un jersey debido a que ella fue porrista de un equipo de la NFL por ocho años.
Being a former 8 year NFL Cheerleader and being a part of a professional sports team I really understand the significance and honor of being presented a personalized jersey and to be invited to be on the field and attend the game … today really was such a special treat and honor for me I can not wait for the game this #sabado follow now and help me cheer on @cruzazulfc it was a great pleasure to meet you all today at the meeting much greatness and success to come !!! #88 new lucky number #playmate @playboymx @gingroupmx #azulxti #doordie game show huge love #cruzazul I am now your #1 fan and #cheerleader thanks to make me feel so special !!! #güera #usa #mexico #latinamerica #ligabancomermx #futbol #internationalplayboyplaymatecovermodel #athlete #sports #bunny #team #family … I know this will upset some of my fans I am sorry but the team and @cruzazulfc familia has gone above and beyond to welcome me to their team and family and forever I am thankful and appreciative of such love , support and hospitality!!! Follow now @cruzazulfc 🐰⚽️💙🏆🇲🇽
Pero antes de expresar su amor por la Máquina Celeste, la playmate se hizo chiva y acudió al Clásico Nacional.
Today is a good day futbol is back on in Mexico and for me my team is CHIVAS vamos vamos @chivas #selfie #gameday #playmate #mexicocity #guadalajara #futbol #blonde #fuerzamexico #team #jenisummers @jenisummers @playmatejeni @jenisummersfitness @playboymx #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl #redwhiteblue @puma #chivas wish I could've made it to Guadalajara tonight cheering and sending love and support from a far
Con Información de Vanguardia
Facebook Comments