Cristianos contra matrimonios igualitarios:
Se manifestaron por reforma federal
Los miembros del “Consejo de Asociaciones e Instituciones Cristianas Evangélicas” se manifestaron en contra de la aprobación federal a los matrimonios igualitarios.
Los religiosos se niegan a reconocer las uniones gays como matrimonios, ya que insisten que se trata de una aberración que no debe ser solapada por las autoridades.
Por esta razón con pancartas aseguraron su “apoyo a la familia” con el que indican que los núcleos familiares deben ser encabezados por parejas de hombre y mujer; y no por personas con preferencias hacia su mismo sexo.
Los integrantes de las Iglesias cristianas aseguran que son discriminados por una iniciativa presidencial que atenta contra principios y valores de la sociedad.
