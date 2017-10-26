Cosplayer enamora la red al transformarse en cualquier personaje

Alyson es una cosplayer y ha puesto en alto el significado del cosplay en la cultura pop.
Estados Unidos.- La facilidad para volverte famoso en estoy días es sorprendente.
Se llama Alyson Tabbitha y ya le robó el corazón a miles de personas alrededor del mundo gracias a su talento para, literalmente, transformarse en cualquier personaje que ella quiera.
Alyson es una cosplayer y parece que ha puesto en alto el significado del cosplay en la cultura pop, antes reservado a quienes acudían a convenciones de cómics, y reuniones especiales, e incluso, injustamente manchado por estereotipos negativos.
Y todo este revuelo es con justa razón, pues Tabbitha realiza en su cuerpo recreaciones sumamente detalladas de los personajes en los que se quiere convertir.
I did a #WonderWoman makeup test, that turned into a full dress rehearsal that resulted in this!! 💖 . Full costume, makeup & hair done by me! ( @AlysonTabbitha ) 🙂 . The costume isn't finished yet, since I still need to make the belts, shoes lasso , and props! But I was so exited I couldn't resist trying it on! lol . I made the armor out of craft foam and poster board, & the base of the breastplate was made out of @TreeFlx ! I definitely leared a lot of new skills while making this! . Once I saw the Wonder Woman movie I stopped all other projects to prioritize this cause I was so inspired! lol . (Shout out to my @pugliepug phone sicker 👌) . #wonderwomancostume #wonderwomancosplay #galgadot #galgadotcosplay #justiceleaguecosplay #justiceleague #cosplayer #cosplaytransformation #cosplaymakeup #ww #wwcosplay #makeuptransformation #beforeandafter #bathroomselfie #beforeamdaftercosplay #inandoutcosplay #jlhalloween #halloween
Me… Fifth element… supreme being. Me protect you. 👊☄️ . One of my all time favorite costumes of mine! 🧡 . Full costume-wig-makeup by me! ( @AlysonTabbitha ) . Suspenders by the amazing @cleighcreations 💕 . Photo taken by @itsyaaaboiiiiiii 📸 . (BTW currently gathering supplies for wonder woman!!!) . . #fifthelement #leeloodallasmultipasscosplay #leeloodallasmultipass #leeloo #leeloocosplay #fifthelementcosplay #leeloofifthelement #leeloodallascosplay #leeloomultipass #leeloomultipasscosplay #orangehair #thefifthelement #thefifthelementcosplay
Now that i finally have some time to myself, I have been thinking of some more casual/comfortable/good for hot FL weather costumes to wear on Thursdays and Sundays at cons! . I do have padme which is comfy, but still warm. I love how badass #laracroft is, and I could totally thrift most of the outfit! I tried a super quick makeup test, and even though I don't look much like angelina, I'm okay with that 🙂 it is just cosplay after all! I definitely need to stop trying to live up to others expectations of me, it adds way too much unnecessary pressure to a hobby I started for me, for fun! . . "***EDIT** (since some people are being really rude & missing the point) I'm not fishing for compliments by saying I don't look like her. I only uploaded my best angle because I didn't look like her in other angles. The only reason I said that is because I almost didn't even post a pic because I was worried it wasn't good enough cause people always expect me to look just like every character I cosplay, which is impossible! SO I wanted to make a statement that it really doesn't matter what other people think as long as YOU are happy with it, and it doesn't have to be "perfect" cause it's just a costume! <3" . .Wonder woman is another strong female I am going to be working on next! I just wanna cosplay all my waifus! (Like I always say, since I can't be WITH them, I want to BE them) 🤣 lol . I'm getting my motivation back guys!! It feels gooddddd! . Contacts from @uniqso . #laracroftcosplay #tombraider #tombraidercosplay
Thank you @davidlovephotog for this awesome photo & providing me with content to post while I prep for the Hurricane! . Full costume by me! Tutorials available on YT! . Please everyone in the path, be safe. Do what you can to protect yourselves, your family & fur babies. Also be ready to offer a helping hand to those who may be less fortunate. & remember there are people that have already been devastated by this storm. . Sorry for lack of costume progress, or tutorials. Some things are more important! ❤ Love you guys! . #AttackonTitan #femaletitan #titananniecosplay #attackontitancosplay #titanannie #femaletitancosplay #davidlove #shingekinokyojin
Ahhhh!! New #Lightning Photo by @davidlovephotog 💕 . Full costume made by me! ( @AlysonTabbitha ) . Sword by: @ragegearprops . I really need to fix this costume up so I can wear it to cons again! Maybe @animerevcanada ? 😮 . . #ff13 #ff13cosplay #finalfantasy #finalfantasycosplay #finalfantasy13 #ffxiii #ffxiiicosplay #lightningcosplay #lightningfarron #lightningfarroncosplay #lightningclairefarron #finalfantasyxiii #lightningffxiii #pinkhair #davidlove
I had to get a photo of this precious moment!! @raleighsupercon was so fun and exhausting! Lol Thank you to everyone who came to meet me and hang out! I love you all so much, I couldn't do this without you. Now time to recover and hustle to try to finish Symmetra by @floridasupercon ! Exicted to see you there!!! . . . #padmeamidala #queenamidala #padmeamidalacosplay #padmecosplay #starwars #attackoftheclones #starwarscosplay #queenamidala
#FemaleTitan Cosplay before and after transformation! 👊 now I just need to figure out how to become 14 meters tall lol 🤔😆 Full costume / makeup / wig by me! @AlysonTabbitha Currently working on editing this tutorial! . I made a bodysuit with a dance leotard and leggings and sewed them together, padded it to add more muscle mass & shape, then painted it with cheap 1$ acrylic paint from walmart! I also painted white gloves & toe socks ( tho you can't see in this pic) ! & Omg the 2nd season of #AttackonTitan was SO GOOD! Missed seeing my titan girl but I can't wait until the 3rd comes out in 2018!! 😮 . . #aot #aotcosplay #femaletitancosplay #beforeandafter #beforeandaftercosplay #inandoutofcosplay #cosplay #cosplaytransformation #makeuptransformation #titancosplay #titanannie #titananniecosplay
I FINISHED My Talon #WidowmakerCosplay !!! Now ready to wear to @akon_convention this weekend! & @cosplacon next weekend!! ^_^ I AM SO EXCITED TO SEE EVERYONE AT MORE CONS!! <3 So happy this is finished I almost thought I wouldn't have it done before the cons! I have been working on it non-stop for a week! I feel like I keep picking costumes that I think look easy-ish to me and they end up being harder than the last. xD It's fine cause I keep learning new techniques but it can be stressful at times! I have to give a huge shoutout & Thank you to @FunkyEyesLenses for helping me get replacement lenses within hours (since I accidentally ripped my original! Very happy with the quality and customer service!!) Also to my 3 angels @indra_rojas @itslisalouwho & @morganlefoy for helping me con-crunch little finishing details, it makes this costume even more special to me! <3 . Also all the fabrics used for this costume were from the @cosplayfabrics @yayahan fabric line sold @joann_stores ! SO HYPEEEEE! I will be wearing it Saturday at both cons if you wanna do Overwatch cos-group things with me! 🙂 . . #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #talonwidowmakercosplay #cosplaytransformation #beforeandaftercosplay #beforeandafter #talonwidowmaker #blizzardgames #blizzardcosplay #overwatchwidowmaker #inandoutofcosplay
I finally did a dress rehearsal for my #Lestat cosplay!! (before and after bathroom selfie that ya know I love doing lol) I will be debuting this cosplay on Sunday at #HolidayMatsuri2016 @hollymatsuri Orl FL Dec 16-18 Also I gotta mention this beautiful fabric from @cosplayfabrics that I used for the coat and vest of this costume! I'm so grateful to the @yayahan cosplay fabric line for making this available to us cosplayers that have trouble finding the right fabrics at our local stores! <3 This beautiful #royalbrocade was a great fabric to work with, and it really makes the costume !! ^_^ #crossplay #cosplayfabrics #lestatdelioncourt #lestatcosplay #iwtv #interviewwiththevampire #interviewwithavampirecosplay #iwtvcosplay #interviewwiththevampirecosplay #beforeandafter #beforeaftercosplay #makeuptest #makeuptransformation #femaletomale #lestatdelioncourtcosplay #holidaymatsuri
Con Información de Posta
Facebook Comments