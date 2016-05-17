Convocatoria del Tri para Copa América Centenario

Giovani dos Santos y Carlos Vela quedaron fuera de lista definida de la Copa América.
El director técnico de la Selección Mexicana, Juan Carlos Osorio, anunció la lista de 23 jugadores para la Copa América Centenario, donde Giovani dos Santos y Carlos Vela quedaron fuera.
Los 23 convocados:
Porteros: Alfredo Talavera, Jesús Corona y Guillermo Ochoa
Defensas: Rafael Márquez, Néstor Araujo, Diego Reyes, Héctor Moreno, Yasser Corona, Paul Aguilar, Jorge Torres Nilo, Miguel Layún
Medios: Jesús Molina, Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Jesús Dueñas, Carlos Peña
Delanteros: Javier Hernández, Raúl Jiménez, Oribe Peralta, Hirving Lozano, Jurgen Damm, Jesús Corona y Javier Aquino.
No seremos visitantes. ¡No habrá quien nos detenga!#AméricaParaLosMexicanos https://t.co/BrpR4n6EWb pic.twitter.com/8OuBAmdlpH
— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) May 17, 2016
