Convocatoria del Tri para Copa América Centenario

Convocatoria del Tri para Copa América Centenario

By canal44
- 17 Mayo, 2016
- in Deportes
313

Giovani dos Santos y Carlos Vela quedaron fuera de lista definida de la Copa América.

 

El director técnico de la Selección Mexicana, Juan Carlos Osorio, anunció la lista de 23 jugadores para la Copa América Centenario, donde Giovani dos Santos y Carlos Vela quedaron fuera.

Los 23 convocados:

Porteros: Alfredo Talavera, Jesús Corona y Guillermo Ochoa

Defensas: Rafael Márquez, Néstor Araujo, Diego Reyes, Héctor Moreno, Yasser Corona, Paul Aguilar, Jorge Torres Nilo, Miguel Layún

Medios: Jesús Molina, Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Jesús Dueñas, Carlos Peña

Delanteros: Javier Hernández, Raúl Jiménez, Oribe Peralta, Hirving Lozano, Jurgen Damm, Jesús Corona y Javier Aquino.

Facebook Comments

3 Comments

  1. tinder dating site

    Thanks for every other excellent post. Where else may just anybody get that kind of info in such an ideal
    approach of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the search
    for such info.

  2. tinder dating site

    Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment but after I
    clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr…
    well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just
    wanted to say great blog!

  3. tinder dating site free

    What’s up mates, good article and nice urging commented here, I
    am genuinely enjoying by these.

Leave a Reply

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

You may also like

Por andar ‘enfiestados’ un adolescente balea a una menor en Durango

El joven de 14 años le disparó a