Conoce a la levantadora de pesas más sexy de todos los tiempos (FOTOS)
Estados Unidos.- En la vida muchas personas intentamos convertirnos en deportistas profesionales; sin embargo, no todos los conseguimos pero los que sí llegaron a hacerlo terminaron teniendo un cuerpo escultural, tal es el caso de esta bella mujer que absolutamente todas las fotos que subía a Instagram se hacían virales.
¿De quién estamos hablando? Pues de nada más y nada menos que Isabel Lahela, más conocida como la levantadora de pesas más sexy de todos los tiempos y es que esta bella señorita canadiense, de 22 años, ha sabido conquistar al mundo por su espectacular cuerpo y belleza.
Tal como lo mencionamos anteriormente, Isabel es una de las ‘reinas’ de este deporte en Instagram y es que cuenta con más de 149 mil seguidores en dicha red social, en donde se ha instaurado como una de las bellezas que levantan alrededor de 53 Kg. de peso.
¿Quieres conocer más de esta belleza deportista de Instagram? Aquí te dejamos sus mejores fotos para que te deleites con el increíble cuerpo que maneja y que día a día hace suspirar a medio mundo.
💪🏼PHYSIQUE UPDATE💪🏼 I'm not my leanest right now but I'm definitely my strongest! I am still pretty lean although I've been much leaner. Sometimes I forget that I'm not in the sport of bodybuilding and that high performance strength athletes generally aren't super shredded. I've been trying to cut for summer but really struggling, I'm human!!! Eating less is very hard! Especially when training to get stronger and better constantly. Although I preach body positivity I still come from a background of self consciousness and body hatred that I still deal with on a daily basis. It is important to determine your goals and be realistic about your results. As well as remember that you are more than your physical appearance. Personally, I'd rather be really strong and physically capable and maintain my current body fat % while being able to eat out with friends and have chocolate daily…rather than limit myself to get super shredded for a few months of bikini season. I know my current body fat % is not the norm and I apologize if I'm offending anyone with a higher bf % but it is important to know that most people feel a sense of dislike towards their physical appearance all the time, no matter what they look like. Above all, try to break that head space and love your body for what it can do, while being healthy and working towards your goals! #SlimThickWorkout #RealTalk #BodyPositivity