Conoce a la ‘Barbie’ de Polonia

Invierte 30 mil euros para lucir como muñeca infantil.
Polonia.- Anella An, una arquitecta polaca de 25 años de edad, se ha vuelto viral en redes sociales, por sus fotografías y ahora es conocida como la nueva “Barbie viviente”.
La joven ha revelado que convertirse en la muñeca no siempre fue su aspiración, sin embargo, después de someterse a su primer cirugía, no pudo parar y ha invertido 30 mil euros en sus labios y busto.
También hizo su cintura más pequeña, que “un tamaño natural”.
La ‘Barbie polaca’ tiene 40 mil seguidores en Instagram, donde comparte fotos en bikini y presume su exclusivo estilo de vida.
Con Información de Cbtelevision
