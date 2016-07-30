Confirma Tribunal el triunfo de Corral:

No existen elementos para anular la elección
El Pleno del Tribunal Estatal Electoral (TEE) de Chihuahua confirmó el triunfo del candidato del Partido Acción Nacional (PAN), Javier Corral Jurado, como gobernador electo del Estado en las elecciones 2016.
El proyecto de impugnación que presentó el Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI), en contra de Corral Jurado, fue analizado, discutido y resuelto en la sesión celebrada la mañana de este sábado en la ciudad de Chihuahua.
Los cinco magistrados que conforman el Pleno del órgano jurisdiccional electoral determinaron no anular la elección ya que no había irregularidades que la sustentaran.
Itamar Serpa
Good way of explaining, and nice paragraph to obtain facts regarding my presentation subject, which i am going to deliver in university.|
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Bittencourt
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker who was conducting a little research on this. And he actually ordered me lunch due to the fact that I discovered it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending some time to talk about this topic here on your web page.|
Egli Diana Pinto
Thanks for finally talking about > %blog_title% < Liked it!|
Itamar Serpa
I blog quite often and I really appreciate your content. This article has really peaked my interest. I am going to book mark your blog and keep checking for new information about once a week. I subscribed to your Feed too.|
mp3 search engine with direct downloads
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Appreciate it|
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
Hey very interesting blog!|
from this source
Having read this I believed it was really enlightening. I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this content together. I once again find myself personally spending a lot of time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!|
Umanizzare Gestão Prisional Ltda
Wow, wonderful blog format! How long have you ever been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The total look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!
Lelio Junior
Wow, fantastic weblog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make blogging glance easy. The whole look of your web site is wonderful, as smartly as the content!
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
I’ve read a few good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you place to create such a magnificent informative site.|
Carlos Eduardo Correa da Veig
Its like you learn my mind! You appear to grasp so much approximately this,
such as you wrote the ebook in it or something. I think that you simply
could do with a few percent to force the message home a
bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog.
A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.
Carlos Eduardo Veiga
Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks I’ve read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this site.|
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?|
Lelio Junior
I’ve read a few just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you set to create such a wonderful informative site.|
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.|
Dadado Veig
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with
the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize
it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a
great blog like this one today.
Egli Diana Pinto
Fantastic blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any recommendations? Thanks!|
Lelio Junior
Good information. Lucky me I found your site by accident (stumbleupon). I’ve bookmarked it for later!|
Dadado Veig
I used to be able to find good info from your articles.|
Itamar Serpa
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article. Thanks for providing these details.|
Luiz Gastao Bittencourt da Silva
A fascinating discussion is worth comment. There’s no doubt that that you should write more about this issue, it may not be a taboo matter but usually people don’t speak about such topics. To the next! Many thanks!!|
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Bittencourt
Can you tell us more about this? I’d care to find out some additional information.|
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt
I think this is among the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The site style is perfect, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers|
Jose Wilame Araujo Rodrigues
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue with your website in web explorer, may test this?
IE still is the marketplace chief and a large element of people will pass over your fantastic writing because of this problem.
Umanizzare
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!|
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
Hey there, You have done a great job. I will certainly digg it and in my view suggest to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this site.|
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
Because the admin of this site is working, no hesitation very rapidly it will be famous, due to its feature contents.|