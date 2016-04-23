Con todo y críticas, Julión Álvarez debuta en el número 1 de Billboard

Poco parecieron afectar a su popularidad las críticas vertidas contra el cantante de música grupera Julio César Álvarez por sus comentarios de corte misógino.
Estados Unidos.. Pese al rechazo que han provocado las recientes del cantante, su disco “Mis ídolos, hoy mis amigos” debutó en el número 1 de ventas de discos latinos, de acuerdo a la revista Billboard y a Nielsen Music.
El disco, en donde Julión aparece con otros cantantes como Pancho Barraza, “El Coyote” y Julio Preciado, vendió la sorprendente cantidad de 4 mil copias en los Estados Unidos.
Desde la semana pasada, Álvarez fue señalado en redes sociales por sus declaraciones respecto a que para el, las mujeres que no saben agarrar un trapeador “no sirven”.
Ayer viernes, con el hashtag #TeSirvoJulión, algunas activistas publicaron mensajes en donde se criticaba la actitud machista y “patriarcal” del intérprete de música regional mexicana.
De acuerdo a Billboard, esta es la tercera vez que Julión debuta con un disco en el lugar número 1 entre el público mexicano de los Estados Unidos.
travel around
I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to
be just what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content for you personally?
I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write regarding here.
Again, awesome blog!
Dominick
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular post!
It’s the little changes that will make the greatest changes.
Thanks for sharing!
travel around
What’s up to every body, it’s my first visit of this website;
this webpage carries amazing and genuinely
fine stuff in support of readers.
dating web page
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to
say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
https://tercioborlenghijunior.jusbrasil.com.br
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article post.
I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
heart attacks
If you want to obtain a good deal from this post then you have to apply such strategies to your won web site.
make holiday travel
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was
hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your
blog and I look forward to your new updates.
cause fatal heart
I used to be able to find good advice from your blog posts.
Katherine
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It if truth be told was a amusement account
it. Look advanced to far brought agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we keep in touch?
pt-br.facebook.com
If you want to get a good deal from this post then you have to apply such strategies to your won weblog.
route travel tips
It’s an awesome paragraph designed for all the web
users; they will get advantage from it I am sure.
gratis brazil dating
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you
writing this write-up and also the rest of the site is
also very good.
extra.globo.com
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me
to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Outstanding work!
Ronulcere
Buy Predisone levitra purchase How To Buy Doxycycline Riverside Is It Safe To Buy Levitra On Line
holiday travel cruise
Since the admin of this web page is working, no uncertainty very rapidly it will
be famous, due to its feature contents.
travel news
Keep this going please, great job!
travel close
When someone writes an paragraph he/she keeps the image of a
user in his/her mind that how a user can understand
it. Thus that’s why this paragraph is great. Thanks!
having holiday travel
hey there and thank you for your information – I have
certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise
several technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the web site a lot of times
previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering
if your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances
times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your high quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Well I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content.
Ensure that you update this again soon.
butt workout
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the
expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on several websites
for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import
all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help
would be greatly appreciated!
Ronulcere
Dove Trovare Dapoxetina Levitra Pills Acheter Cialis Pharmacie cialis Cheap Ed Meds Uk Combining Metronidazole And Amoxicillin Vendita Cialis In Farmacia
Shellie
Excellent blog post. I absolutely appreciate this site.
Thanks!
route travel
I’m now not certain the place you are getting your information, however good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or working
out more. Thanks for magnificent information I was
in search of this info for my mission.
Ronulcere
Where Can I Buy Cialis Cheap Acheter Lioresal Internet Mexican Meds Online generic cialis Acticin Pills Elocom
having holiday travel
Hi there friends, its great post on the topic of tutoringand completely explained,
keep it up all the time.
dating web site
Hi! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Many thanks
soccer shoes pattern
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the
shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside
and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
travel cruise starting
I pay a quick visit daily some web sites and blogs to
read articles, except this website provides quality
based content.
timex check
We stumbled over here coming from a different website and
thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to looking into your web page for a second time.
soccer shoes pattern
If you wish for to get a good deal from this paragraph then you have to apply these techniques
to your won website.
soccer shoes pattern
I do not know if it’s just me or if everybody else experiencing problems with your blog.
It appears as though some of the text on your content are running off the screen.
Can someone else please comment and let me know if
this is happening to them too? This could be a issue with my
internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Appreciate it
https://br.linkedin.com/
Hello, yeah this paragraph is actually pleasant and I have learned lot of things from it
regarding blogging. thanks.
Sybil
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make
your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog
when you could be giving us something informative to
read?
smart phones
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you happen to
be a great author. I will always bookmark your blog and will
come back sometime soon. I want to encourage one to continue your great
writing, have a nice evening!
Rosaria
I visited multiple sites but the audio feature for audio songs existing at this web site
is really superb.
Shawnee
Why visitors still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is
presented on net?
Ronulcere
Achat De Viagra Prix Amoxicillin Sjs generic cialis Amoxicillin For Dogs Dosage
reverse phone number lookup
Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no back up.
Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
http://wikigerman.org/index.php/Style_Sunglasses_-_A_Must-Have_Accessory
I’m really inspired along with your writing talents as neatly as with
the structure for your blog. Is that this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Either way stay up the nice high quality writing,
it’s rare to look a nice weblog like this one nowadays..