Lloran juarenses muerte de Juan Gabriel:

Le llevaron flores, música y mensajes a su casa
Decenas de juarenses se han reunido en el exterior de la casa de Juan Gabriel en nuestra ciudad para despedirlo en medio de lágrimas y canciones.
Los fanáticos del Divo de Juárez, han abarrotado la banqueta de la avenida 16 de Septiembre, a la altura de la calle Perú.
En el barandal le colocaron un mensaje con la leyenda “Descanse en Paz Nuestro Juan Gabriel” y otros llevaron veladoras para iluminar el camino de Alberto Aguilera hacia el cielo.
