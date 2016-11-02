Con altares y tumbas celebró UACJ:

Hubo miles en tradicional evento de IADA
Estudiantes de la UACJ celebraron el día de muertos con su tradicional evento de altares, tumbas y catrinas, al que asistieron miles de personas.
El evento se llevó a cabo este miércoles en las instalaciones de IADA, ubicadas en la avenida Del Charro, donde de distintas formas los universitarios recordaron a los muertos.
Hubo altares a Juan Gabriel, María Feliz, Chespirito, entre otros, pero también se realizaron algunos chuscos como a Donald Trump, Mario Bross y Goku.
Se realizó un concurso en el que participaron 50 altares y 80 catrinas, se dieron diversos premios en efectivo.
LarLime
Cialis Kaufen Per Uberweisung Bordeaux Kamagra In Linea Venta De Kamagra Sin Receta viagra Cialis 10mg Daily Cialis Sales Viagra En La Farmacia Sin Receta
LarLime
Best Price Cialis Propecia Topical Female Hair Loss buy accutane for acne viagra On Line Tab Provera Visa Accepted No Script Neededprozac How Does Tadalis Sx Soft Work
LarLime
Cephalexin 500 Mg Capsuls cialis price Comprare Cialis A San Marino Viagra Berbere Cialis Female Sample
tender dating site
Hey there! I simply would like to offer you a
huge thumbs up for the excellent info you’ve got right here
on this post. I’ll be coming back to your web site for more soon.
tinder dating
Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give
you a quick heads up! Other then that, terrific blog!
tender dating site
Hello there, I found your web site by the use of Google even as looking for a similar topic, your web site
got here up, it seems good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just become aware of your weblog through Google, and located that it is truly informative.
I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate in case you proceed this in future.
Many people will be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
tinder
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be
delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly
again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
tender
Admiring the time and energy you put into your website
and detailed information you provide. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed information. Great
read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
tender dating site
My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different page and
thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to checking out your web page repeatedly.
tender
Excellent post. I used to be checking constantly this blog
and I am inspired! Extremely useful info particularly the remaining part
🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this certain info for a
very long time. Thank you and good luck.
tinder dating
It’s an awesome piece of writing for all the web visitors; they will get benefit from it I am sure.
tinder
Highly energetic blog, I loved that bit. Will
there be a part 2?
LarLime
Doxycycline And Cephalexin Drug Interaction For Sale Amoxicilina On Line Pills Buy Liquid Viagra Weather In Vancouver viagra Fluoxetine 60mg On Line Levitra Usato In Farmacia
tinder
Wow, this paragraph is fastidious, my sister is analyzing such things,
therefore I am going to let know her.
tinder dating site
Asking questions are actually nice thing if you are not understanding
something completely, except this paragraph provides
nice understanding yet.