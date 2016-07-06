Compra “tierna” pijama y estampado le da impactante sorpresa
Shannon Brown nunca imaginó que el diseño de la pijama que eligió le daría una gran sorpresa al momento de verla más de cerca.
El detalle que haría a Brown impactarse por su pijama fue el hecho de que el estampado tuviera un diseño totalmente distinto al que ella pensaba. A Shannon simplemente le pareció que había comprado online una pijama bonita con un “lindo estampado”. Sin embargo, al observar de cerca las imágenes que estaban plasmadas en ella, se encontró con que eran personas teniendo sexo.
Al momento de descubrir tal cosa en su ropa de dormir, decidió compartir la imagen en su cuenta de Twitter, mencionando que había sido un error el haber comprado esa pijama de Ann Summers, la diseñadora.
A simple vista parece un estampado lindo sobre un top y unos pantalones cortos, por ello es que Shannon, quien vive en Escocia nunca pensó que se encontraría con tal sorpresa al “hacer zoom” en las prendas.
“Cuando compras una pijama de Ann Summers pensando que es un lindo diseño y al llegar a casa te das cuenta de que es gente f******o a todos (enfermos).
Fuente: www.laparada.mx
