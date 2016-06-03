Comparación de superhéroes de antes y ahora

Comparación de superhéroes de antes y ahora

By canal44
- 3 Junio, 2016
- in Estilo
463

Wolverine

2000 y 2013

Marvel Studios Inc.

Spiderman (Hombre araña)

1978 y 2002

Marvel Studios Inc.

Hulk

1978 y 2014

universal television/Marvel Studios Inc.

Capitán América

1990 y 2016

Marvel Studios Inc.

Batman

1943 y 2016

Sony Pictures/DС

Superman

1975 y 2016

Warner Bros./DС

Thor

1978 y 2013

unviersal television/Marvel Studios Inc.

Los 4 Fantásticos

1994 y 2015

Constantine Film AG/Marvel Studios Inc.

Mujer maravilla

1975 y 2016

Warner Bros./DС

Doctor Extraño

1978 y 2016

Universal Studios/Marvel Studios Inc.

Iron Man

1977 y 2008

Universal Studios/Marvel Studios Inc.

Joker / Guasón

1966 y 2008

warnerbros/DС

Robocop

1987 y 2014

MGM Studios

Las tortugas ninja

1990 y 2016

 

Fuente: genial.guru

Facebook Comments

19 Comments

  1. tinder dating site

    This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am really pleassant to read everthing at single
    place.

  2. tender dating

    Hi there, You have done a great job. I will certainly digg it
    and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident
    they will be benefited from this site.

  3. tinder dating site

    Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
    I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything
    I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?

  4. can ho osimi

    Fantastic blog.Much thanks again. Great.

  5. tender dating site free

    Heya this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if
    blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code
    with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get guidance from
    someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  6. tinder

    Keep on writing, great job!

  7. tender dating site

    Yes! Finally something about tender.

  8. tender

    Have you ever considered publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs?
    I have a blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and
    would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my
    viewers would enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free
    to send me an e mail.

  9. Osimi sea view

    Im thankful for the article post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.

  10. tender dating site free

    You could certainly see your skills in the work you write. The
    world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid
    to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.

  11. tender dating site free

    It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the future
    and it is time to be happy. I’ve learn this put up and if I may I wish to counsel you some attention-grabbing
    issues or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles regarding this article.

    I want to learn even more issues approximately it!

  12. tinder dating site

    Hello very nice site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing ..
    I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally?
    I’m happy to seek out a lot of useful info here within the submit,
    we need work out more strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing.
    . . . . .

  13. Mirella

    Fantastic web site. A lot of helpful information here. I’m sending it to several pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks for your sweat!

  14. tinder dating

    What i don’t understood is if truth be told how you’re now not actually a lot more
    smartly-preferred than you may be right now. You are so intelligent.
    You realize therefore considerably relating to this topic, produced me in my view consider it from numerous numerous angles.

    Its like women and men aren’t involved except it is one thing to do with Lady gaga!
    Your own stuffs nice. At all times deal with it
    up!

  15. garageband for windows 10

    I was discussing with a buddy of my own regarding this info and even about garageband windows as well. I do think you made a number of good points in this case, we’re excited to keep reading information from you.

  16. Buy illegal backlinks

    Major thankies for the blog.Thanks Again. Really Great.

  17. medical malpractice lawyer

    You’re totally right and I definitely agree with you. If you wish, we might also speak about medical neglect lawyers, one thing which intrigues me. Your site is definitely amazing, best wishes!

  18. tinder dating

    It’s remarkable to visit this site and reading
    the views of all colleagues regarding this article, while I am also keen of getting knowledge.

  19. tinder dating site

    I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether
    this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem.

    You’re wonderful! Thanks!

Leave a Reply

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

You may also like

Difunden en Twitter imágenes fuertes del asesinato del vocalista de Banda Cuisillos

Apenas hace un año se había convertido en