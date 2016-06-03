Comparación de superhéroes de antes y ahora

Wolverine
2000 y 2013
Marvel Studios Inc.
Spiderman (Hombre araña)
1978 y 2002
Marvel Studios Inc.
Hulk
1978 y 2014
universal television/Marvel Studios Inc.
Capitán América
1990 y 2016
Marvel Studios Inc.
Batman
1943 y 2016
Sony Pictures/DС
Superman
1975 y 2016
Warner Bros./DС
Thor
1978 y 2013
unviersal television/Marvel Studios Inc.
Los 4 Fantásticos
1994 y 2015
Constantine Film AG/Marvel Studios Inc.
Mujer maravilla
1975 y 2016
Warner Bros./DС
Doctor Extraño
1978 y 2016
Universal Studios/Marvel Studios Inc.
Iron Man
1977 y 2008
Universal Studios/Marvel Studios Inc.
Joker / Guasón
1966 y 2008
warnerbros/DС
Robocop
1987 y 2014
MGM Studios
Las tortugas ninja
1990 y 2016
Fuente: genial.guru
