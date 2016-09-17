Despidieron en redes sociales a pareja:

Compañeros de SSPM recordaron compañera
En las redes sociales, agentes de la Secretaria de Seguridad Pública Municipal (SSPM), despiden a sus compañeros que perdieron la vida la madrugada de este sábado en un choque sobre la avenida Tecnológico.
Las víctimas fueron identificadas por la corporación policiaca como Susana Villa Arenas de 28 años y Alfredo Emanuel Fierro Alvarado de 28.
Para destacar su labor, los compañeros de Susana realizaron un video con fotografías de ella con su familia y otros policías municipales.
