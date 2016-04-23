Chicharito jugará la Copa América con el Tri y no JO

Javier Hernández afirmó que prefiere hacerse presente en la próxima edición de la Copa América, con la Selección mayor, en lugar de asistir a Río 2016 en agosto próximo.
En un entrevista concedida al diario estadounidense, Los Angeles Times, el delantero mexicano declaró que no es un decisión que dependa de él.
“La Federación quiere que yo vaya a la Copa América y yo quiero ir a la Copa América; no es una decisión mía, es un 50-50”, afirmó CH7.
Chicharito agregó que también le importa la opinión del Bayer Leverkusen, ya que tienen la posibilidad de jugar la fase preliminar de la Champions League, en caso de finalizar en el cuarto lugar de la Bundesliga.
“Lo más importante aquí, es lo que mi club quiera; si terminamos en cuarto lugar, yo no puedo ir a Río y si terminamos terceros, necesitaría hacer pretemporada, así que la decisión no depende en un 100 por ciento de mí”, declaró el atacante de las Aspirinas.
Por último, el mexicano dijo que necesita enfocarse en el presente y que por lo tanto trabajara en la temporada que aún tiene que completar con el cuadro alemán.
Fuente: www.laparada.mx
