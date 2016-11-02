Celebraron la muerte en el Centro:

Celebraron la muerte en el Centro:

By canal44
- 2 Noviembre, 2016
Local
518

Concurso Municipal de Altares y Catrinas

El Municipio realizó una celebración del Día de Muertos en el Centro Histórico de Ciudad Juárez, a donde acudieron cientos de personas.

El evento se llevó a cabo la tarde de este miércoles de 2 de Noviembre, frente a la Presidencia Antigua, detrás de Catedral.

Se realizó un concurso, en el que participaron 25 altares y 45 catrinas, se entregaron premios por un monto total de 30 mil pesos, también hubo música y 54 mesas-talleres de pláticas sobre esta tradición.

