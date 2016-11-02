Celebraron la muerte en el Centro:

Concurso Municipal de Altares y Catrinas
El Municipio realizó una celebración del Día de Muertos en el Centro Histórico de Ciudad Juárez, a donde acudieron cientos de personas.
El evento se llevó a cabo la tarde de este miércoles de 2 de Noviembre, frente a la Presidencia Antigua, detrás de Catedral.
Se realizó un concurso, en el que participaron 25 altares y 45 catrinas, se entregaron premios por un monto total de 30 mil pesos, también hubo música y 54 mesas-talleres de pláticas sobre esta tradición.
certain asbestos
This is a topic that is near to my heart… Best wishes!
Where are your contact details though?
LarLime
Propecia Generic How Long Cheap Erectile Dysfunction Drugs levitra reimport Cytotec Where To Purchase Online Amoxicilina From Canada Free Shipping
domain availability
Thanks very nice blog!
Valentin
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.