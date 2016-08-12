Cannes prohíbe usar burkini en sus playas

La decisión de la alcaldía de Cannes de vetar en sus playas el “burkini” en nombre del laicismo y para evitar posibles altercados volvió hoy a poner en el punto de mira en Francia ese bañador que cubre totalmente el cuerpo y el cabello.
La Liga de los Derechos Humanos (LDH) y el Colectivo contra la Islamofobia en Francia (CCIF) indicaron este viernes que van a llevar a los tribunales esa prohibición del acceso a las playas y el baño a quien “no respete las buenas costumbres y la laicidad, las reglas de higiene y de seguridad”.
El decreto de la alcaldía, en manos del conservador David Lisnard, está en vigor desde el pasado 28 de julio, pero se dio a conocer este jueves, tres días después de la anulación en un parque acuático cerca de Marsella de una jornada de piscina prevista exclusivamente para mujeres en “burkini”.
La legislación en vigor solo prohíbe el burka, que cubre todo el rostro, por motivos de seguridad, así que las autoridades locales se apoyan especialmente en los motivos de seguridad para respaldar su decisión.
Una prenda que “manifiesta de forma ostentosa una pertenencia religiosa, cuando Francia y los lugares de culto religioso son actualmente objetivo de ataques terroristas, puede provocar disturbios del orden público”, detalla la nota, que no cita específicamente ese tipo de bañador.
Pero el director general de servicios del ayuntamiento, Thierry Migoule, sí ha ido más lejos y en declaraciones a “Francetv info” asegura que el “burkini” es una “señal de adhesión al yihadismo” y plantea además “problemas de higiene”.
Las dos organizaciones que van a recurrir esa decisión son categóricas: “La alcaldía organiza la discriminación contra mujeres que no cometen ningún delito”, dice la LDH, para la que con la referencia a los dos últimos atentados se hace “una amalgama peligrosa para la paz social”.
El CCIF añadió que los argumentos oficiales son “chocantes”, y los acusa de instrumentalizar tanto el atentado yihadista de Niza del pasado 14 de julio como el que doce días después acabó con la vida de un cura que oficiaba misa en Normandía, en el norte del país.
“En un contexto en el que cada uno parece lanzar una nueva polémica islamófoba, confiamos en la ley”, añadió esa asociación, que dijo estar profundamente preocupada ante esa nueva afrenta “a los principios más elementales del derecho”.
