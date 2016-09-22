Canacintra vs el fast track de Cabildo:

Hubo favoritismo en autorización de Jerónimo
El titular local de la Cámara Nacional de la Industria de la Transformación dio a entender que el Fast Track de Cabildo para permitir la construcción de un desarrollo habitación en San Jerónimo tiene un notable favoritismo para ciertos desarrolladores.
Jorge Bermúdez, presidente de la Canacintra, aseguró que el Instituto Municipal de Investigación y Planeación estaba acatando la orden del gobierno federal para no permitir dispersión de vivienda en la ciudad, pero repentinamente el gobierno local anunció la próxima aprobación del complejo ubicado a 15 kilómetros de la mancha urbana.
El empresario reiteró que la Canacintra no está en contra del desarrollo, pero pidió que las autoridades locales sean claras y justas con sus reglas para construcción, ya que solo a algunos se les permite edificar en áreas donde no existen servicios que generan graves problemáticas sociales.
