Cadáver en hotel de antiguo consulado:

En SEMEFO determinarán la causa de muerte
Las autoridades se movilizaron ampliamente este domingo cuando fue localizado un cadáver en el interior de un hotel abandonado cercano al antiguo consulado de los Estados Unidos.
El Hotel La Playa fue resguardado mientras se aseguraba el cadáver, aunque no se reveló la posible causa de muerte de la víctima.
Mientras tanto se recordó que ese hotel de la avenida Adolfo López Mateos se encuentra fuera de funciones desde que la Policía Federal se retiró del lugar tras ocuparlo durante el Operativo Conjunto Chihuahua.
