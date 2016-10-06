Cabada anunció nuevos titulares policiacos:

González Nicolás titular de la Policía Municipal.
El Presidente Municipal Electo anunció el posible Secretario de Seguridad Pública Municipal que entrará en funciones durante la siguiente administración local.
Armando Cabada Alvídrez anunció que Jorge González Nicolás participará en la terna que se enviará al Cabildo para elegir al titular permanente de la Policía Preventiva.
Los otros dos postulados, serán; el Teniente Coronel retirado, Enrique Pineda y el Coronel retirado, Antonio Reyes Rivera.
Para la Dirección General de Tránsito se eligió a la abogada Verónica Jaramillo Argüelles, mientras que se creará la Dirección de Derechos Humanos, para mantener vigilados los procedimientos de ambas corporaciones.
En a conferencia se mencionó que la elección del González Nicolás fue hecha con la aprobación de la Mesa de Seguridad de la ciudad, por lo que en el evento estuvo presente Jorge Contreras Fornelli, quien pidió que la meta sea de 14 homicidios por cada 100 mil habitantes.
