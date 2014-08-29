Brasil en recesión
La presidenta de Brasil y candidata a la reelección Dilma Rousseff ha indicado que espera una mejora de los indicadores económicos en el segundo semestre.
Los analistas atribuyen la contracción del Producto Interno Bruto (PIB) a la crisis en la industria y a la gran cantidad de feriados decretados durante la Copa del Mundo celebrada del 12 de junio al 13 de julio, entre otros factores.
La inesperada entrada en liza de la ecologista Marina Silva tras la muerte del candidato socialista a la presidencia Eduardo Campos en un accidente aéreo revolucionó la campaña electoral en Brasil.
Las últimas encuestas dan a Silva como ganadora en una eventual segunda vuelta frente a la presidenta Dilma Rousseff, que se mantiene no obstante como la favorita para la primera ronda del 5 de octubre.
