Boletos falsos de escuadrón afectan a Cinemex

Ciudad de México.- Hace dos meses que EL UNIVERSAL mostró la venta ilegal de boletos de entrada para el Cinemex Palacio Chino, de la Ciudad de México, y hasta ahora se sigue investigando el caso por parte de la empresa.
A pregunta expresa, Francisco Eguren, director de programación de la cadena, destacó que se ha detectado que las entradas están siendo producidas ilegalmente y se estudian distintos caminos para frenar la actividad.
La preventa de Escuadrón Suicida, en la que Cinemex vendió 100 mil boletos que no podrá hacer válidos, va a representar dejar de captar ingresos cercanos a 4.6 millones de pesos, de acuerdo con una estimación realizada por EL UNIVERSAL.
La cifra de las posibles pérdidas está basada en el precio promedio del boleto de 46.54 pesos reportado por la Cámara Nacional de la Industria Cinematográfica (Canacine) en 2015, aunque la cadena de exhibición no va a regresar todo el dinero a sus clientes, pues también ofrece una compensación a cambio de 10 entradas.
