“Belleza inesperada”, la nueva película dramática de Will Smith

El director del “Diablo viste a la moda” reúne en esta historia a los actores Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Michael Peña y Naomie Harris.
Con un elenco conformado por Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Michael Peña y Naomie Harris, el directorDavid Frankel presenta su nueva historia cinematográfica en la que el amor, el tiempo y la muerte conectan a todos los seres humanos. (ArchivoLo mejor del show de Will Smith con Bomba Estéreo en los Grammy 2015).
Frankel, recordado por “El diablo viste a la moda” y “Marley & me“, presentó el primer tráiler de “Belleza inesperada” (Collateral Beauty). Will Smith encarna a Howard Inlet, “un hombre brillante, creativo y carismático que solía amar la vida” hasta que un desafortunado accidente lo cambió.
En medio de la depresión, personajes interpretados por Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Michael Peña y Naomie Harris son claves en el desarrollo de la historia.
Con “Belleza inesperada” Will Smith vuelve al cine dramático tras estrenar el mes pasado la historia de superhéroes “Escuadrón Suicida“. En 2015 actuó en “La verdad oculta” (Concussion), un filme que a pesar de los pronósticos lo dejó por fuera de las nominaciones del Premio Óscar 2016.
