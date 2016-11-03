Barack Obama criticó el proceder del FBI en investigación a Hillary Clinton

Barack Obama, presidente de Estados Unidos, defendió este miércoles a Hillary Clinton, afirmando que el uso de un sistema privado de correo electrónico por parte de la ex primera dama fue “un error inocente”.

Agregó que los votantes no deben hacerle demasiado caso al anuncio del FBI de que posiblemente halló más mensajes vinculados a la candidata demócrata. El anuncio, elevado por el director del FBI, James Comey, en una carta a miembros del Congreso, ha estremecido la campaña electoral estadounidense.

Aunque Obama no criticó expresamente a Comey, dijo que las investigaciones del FBI deben cumplir con ciertos estándares distintos al procedimiento elegido por Comey. El mandatario, en entrevista con el cibersitio noticioso NowThis, dijo esto:

“Por supuesto, creo que hay una norma según la cual cuando manejamos investigaciones, no funcionamos a base de insinuaciones, no funcionamos con información incompleta, no funcionamos con información filtrada. Hay que operar en base a decisiones concretas que se han tomado”.

Obama, en la entrevista, enfatizó que no quiere dar la impresión de estar interfiriendo en una investigación del FBI. Al mismo tiempo recordó que en julio el FBI dio por cerrado el caso de los emails de Clinton y afirmó que eso demuestra que la controversia ha sido desproporcionada.

“Hillary Clinton, quien ha estado en el mundo político por unos 30 años, a menudo es criticada y la gente dice todo tipo de disparates sobre ella, y cuando ella comete un error —un error inocente— termina siendo exagerado”.

Con Información de Peru21.pe