Balean a hombre en la Colonia Zaragoza:

Lesionado fue traslado a un hospital
Un hombre fue atacado a balazos la noche de este sábado en calles de la colonia Zaragoza, lo que provocó una movilización policiaca.
La víctima fue atacada en el cruce de las calles Juan Escutia y Justo Sierra, poco después paramédicos de la Cruz Roja lo trasladaron a recibir atención médica.
Hasta el lugar arribaron agentes de la Policía Municipal y de la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE), para realizar las investigaciones pertinentes.
