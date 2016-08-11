Atleta norcoreano podría ser fusilado por ganar plata en Río

El atleta se dijo avergonzado por no haber repetido el oro y confesó que la muerte sería lo mejor para pagar su pena.

Río de Janeiro.- Pese a que subió al podio y ganó una medalla de playa en halterofilia en los juegos Olímpicos de Verano Río 2016, Chol Om-Yun teme por su vida.

El atleta norcoreano reveló a periodistas tras la ceremonia de premiación que no podría volver a competir jamás y podría perder la vida al regresar a Corea del Norte, debido a la “deshonra” que no haber repetido el oro provocó.

“Sé que no podré volver a competir nunca más, pues he deshonrado a mi pueblo y avergonzado a mi líder. Estoy seguro que al regresar a mi país, el líder supremo dará la orden a su guardia personal para asesinarme. No le temo a la muerte, estoy convencido que es la única forma de pagar mi gratitud”, dijo.

El atleta ganó el oro en halterofilia en 56 kilogramos en Londres 2012.

Con información de La Opinión