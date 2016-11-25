Atacado a tiros en Horizontes Del Sur:

Pistoleros emboscaron víctima en esquina
Un hombre fue ingresado de urgencia a la clínica 66 del Seguro Social después de que fue herido de bala mientras se encontraba parado en una esquina de la colonia horizontes del Sur.
El afectado fue trasladado de inmediato, luego de que los responsables lo sorprendieron en el cruce de las calles Félix Candela y José Villagrán.
Aunque no se reveló el móvil del homicidio, los vecinos no descartan una agresión ligada a la delincuencia organizada, mientras que las autoridades iniciaron una indagatoria y un operativo de rastreo.
