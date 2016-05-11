Asombrosas imágenes de la Vía Láctea

-
Un equipo de fotógrafos realizaron un Time-lapse en el mirador Tres Cruces en el Parque Nacional Cajas dejando a la vista la vía láctea en este hermoso paisaje natural.
Fecha de Publicación: 2016-05-10 08:00
Personal de GO593, una empresa de fotografía guayaquileña que están en la cuidad para realizar unos talleres de fotografía, aprovecharon el viernes para realizar las tomas y mostrar las bellezas del Ecuador.
“El video lo grabamos en el mirador Tres Cruces en el Parque Nacional Cajas, aprovechamos la lluvia de estrellas que iba a haber y fuimos para allá, realmente el trabajo final fue fantástico”, dijo Roberto Valdez, fundador de GO593.
El Time-lapse es una técnica fotográfica muy popular usada en cinematografía y fotografía para mostrar diferentes motivos o sucesos que por lo general suceden a velocidades muy lentas e imperceptibles al ojo humano.
Este trabajo de casi 50 segundos, tomó alrededor de una hora realizarlo. En este trabajo participaron Roberto Valdez en compañía de Luis Vélez, también profesional de fotografía.
La empresa GO593 próximamente realizará talleres en la ciudad para los amantes de la fotografía.
