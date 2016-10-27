Así luce hoy el actor que interpreto a John Connor

Terminator 2, el juicio final, fue la primera secuela de la famosa saga protagonizada por Arnold Schwarzenegger. Por aquel entonces, Edward Furlong, el actor que interpretó a John Connor, era tan sólo un adolescente con un futuro prometedor.
John Connor y Terminator
Sin embargo, su carrera se vio frustrada rápidamente. La pelea con las drogas y el alcohol fue el principal obstáculo que debió sortear, motivo por el que no pudo participar de Terminator 3.
Ingresó en un centro de tratamiento en 1997 y fue a rehabilitación en octubre de 2000. Al año siguiente lo hospitalizaron por supuesta sobredosis de drogas y admitió que se sentía suicida. Además, ese mismo año fue arrestado por conducir sin licencia y bajo los efectos del alcohol. También fue arrestado por intoxicación pública en Kentucky.
Recientemente fue visto paseando por Los Ángeles. A sus 39 años, se lo nota un tanto descuidado y con un evidente sobrepeso. La lucha contra las adicciones le pasó factura.
Fuente: www.laparada.mx
