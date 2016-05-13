Asesinato del futbolista argentino Rodrigo Espíndola quedó captado en video

El jugador del club argentino Nueva Chicago, Rodrigo Espíndola, murió este jueves en la noche debido a un disparo producto de un hecho de inseguridad cuando llegaba a su casa, según informó Daniel Ferreiro, vicepresidente del club argentino a través de redes sociales.
“Lamento desde el alma informar que nuestro jugador Rodrigo Espíndola falleció hace instantes”, dice el mensaje en Twitter. “Nueva Chicago a través de su Comisión Directiva se pone a disposición de la familia y se suma al reclamo de justicia y esclarecimiento del hecho”.
Los hechos ocurrieron el jueves a eso de las 9:00 p.m. cuando el futbolista llegó junto a su familia a su casa ubicada al sur de Buenos Aires cuando un hombre armado lo amenazó para robarlo, según relata la agencia de noticias estatal Télam.
“Quisieron entrar a la casa. Él estaba guardando el auto y pararon los asesinos y Rodrigo se resistió. En verdad eligió el mal menor porque pensó que [podía pasarle] algo a él o a la familia, al hijo”, le dijo Ferreiro a Télam.
“Como verdadero valiente eligió que le pase algo a él y hoy no le tenemos con nosotros”, agregó el vicepresidente del club según consigna Télam.
El crimen quedó registrado en un video de cámaras de seguridad dado a conocer por medios locales.
“El futbolista recibió un único balazo que ingresó en la zona del tórax y cayó malherido al piso, ante la desesperación de su esposa que intentó auxiliarlo mientras pedía ayuda a los gritos”, relata Télam.
Minutos después se ve cómo el asaltante huye con sus cómplices que lo esperaban en otros vehículos , según se observa en el video.
“Esta terrible pérdida nos duele a todos. Era un miembro de esta gran familia. Esperamos que este crimen no quede impune”, escribió el Club en sus redes sociales.
‘El Rulo’ Espíndola era zaguero central en este equipo de la categoría B del fútbol argentino. Inició su carrera futbolística en el club Chacarita Juniors y luego pasó por Racing Club como jugador de reserva.
Rodrigo Espíndola tenía 26 años.
7 Comments
