Asesinado a tiros en agencia de autos:

Crimen ocurrió Paseo Triunfo y Elías Calles
Un hombre fue asesinado a balazos dentro de una agencia de automóviles, lo que provocó temor entre los testigos y la gente que se encontraba en los negocios cercanos.
El hecho violento se registró en el cruce de la avenida Paseo Triunfo de la República y Plutarco Elías Calles.
Trascendió que los responsables se dieron a la fuga a bordo de una camioneta Xterra color arena, mientras la víctima se identificó extraoficialmente como Cesar Torres Muro.
