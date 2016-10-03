Asesinado a balazos en Parajes del Sur:

Vecinos se percataron tras escuchar balazos
Un hombre fue asesinado a balazos en la colonia Parajes del Sur durante la noche de este domingo.
El cuerpo de la victima de aproximadamente 25 años de edad fue localizado en el cruce de las calles Paseo de Los Sauces y Refugio de la Libertad.
Aunque el fallecido no fue identificado, se sospecha que se trata de un residente del sector, ya que los vecinos lo encontraron en la vía pública después de escuchar varias detonaciones.
Egli Diana Pinto
Hey exceptional website! Does running a blog similar to
this require a large amount of work? I’ve absolutely no expertise in coding
but I had been hoping to start my own blog
soon. Anyway, if you have any suggestions
or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off topic however I simply needed to ask.
Appreciate it!
lelio vieira carneiro junior
This design is incredible! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|
Itamar Serp
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and interesting, and let me tell
you, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue is something which not enough people are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy I stumbled across this in my hunt for something regarding this.
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt da Silva
It’s hard to come by knowledgeable people about this topic, however,
you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Grupo Coral
Hi there to all, the contents present at this site are truly amazing for people experience, well, keep up the nice work fellows.|
Luiz Gastao Bittencourt da Silva
What i do not realize is in truth how you are not actually much more well-preferred than you may be now. You are so intelligent. You already know therefore significantly in relation to this matter, produced me for my part consider it from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated except it is something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs great. Always maintain it up!|
Grupo Coral presidios
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to
“return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to
improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Bittencourt
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Cheers|
Umanizzare presídios
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?|
Umanizzare Gestão Prisional Ltda
Yes! Finally someone writes about hello.
Carlos Eduardo Veiga
This post will assist the internet viewers for creating new website or even a weblog from start to end.|
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
It’s in fact very complicated in this full of activity life to listen news on TV, thus I simply use world wide web for that purpose, and obtain the most recent news.|
Umanizzare presídios
I’ve been browsing online greater than three hours nowadays, yet I by no means found any interesting article like yours. It’s beautiful value sufficient for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the net might be much more useful than ever before.|
Lélio Vieira Carneiro Junio
I am truly grateful to the holder of this website who has shared this fantastic piece of writing at here.|
Grupo Serval presídios
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d certainly appreciate it.|
Itamar Serp
Thanks for every other informative website. Where else could
I am getting that type of information written in such an ideal means?
I have a venture that I am simply now working
on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
Hi there, all the time i used to check blog posts here early in the break of day, as i enjoy to gain knowledge of more and more.|
Umanizzare presidios
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.|
Egli Diana Pinto
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful article. Thank you for providing this information.|