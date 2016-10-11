Arranca la promoción del 'Buen Fin'

Comienza la promoción del “Buen Fin”, que se realizará del 18 al 21 de noviembre, con la expectativa de que este año se supere la participación de más de 200 establecimientos que se registraron en 2015. Pedro Joaquín Delbouis, presidente de la Cámara Nacional de Comercio, Servicios y Turismo (Canaco Servytur) Cozumel indicó que este programa ofrece un beneficio bilateral entre comerciantes y consumidores, garantizando las ofertas y descuentos con el apoyo de la Profeco que vigilará dicho evento.
El fin de semana de promociones y descuentos se implementa en la isla por sexto año consecutivo con ofertas que van del 10 hasta el 50% en servicios y productos diversos.
Joaquín Delbouis destacó la participación de la Secretaría de Turismo (Sectur), que a través del programa “Viajemos Todos por México” ofertará promociones de viajes a diversos destinos,sumándose por vez primera a esta actividad originada al norte del país.
Actividades comerciales
En 2015 el “Buen Fin” reportó 20 millones de transacciones, que representan un aproximado de 33 mil millones de pesos a nivel nacional.
En el sureste, el año pasado se registraron transacciones por mil millones de pesos en actividades comerciales, y se anunció que para la edición del 2016 la meta ambiciosa proyecta superar la cifra en 11%.
El presidente de la Canaco anunció que la Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público (SHCP) ha previsto una bolsa global de 500 millones de pesos para impulsar una lotería fiscal durante el “Buen Fin”, con el propósito de beneficiar las operaciones bancarias de los consumidores que adquieran productos o contraten servicios mediante tarjeta de crédito o débito.
