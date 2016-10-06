Anuncian “ceresito” para guiadores ebrios:

Llegará Verónica Jaramillo a Dirección de Tránsito
El presidente municipal electo y la futura directora de tránsito, anunciaron que se aplicará una nueva técnica para detener a guiadores ebrios.
Armando Cabada Alvídrez, junto con Verónica Jaramillo, indicó que los puntos de revisión aleatorios continuarán con un nuevo formato, ya que no se buscará recaudar recursos, sino, enviar a los infractores a un lugar que será conocido como el “ceresito”.
Se tomarán ideas del “Torito” de la CDMX, para mantener bajo arresto temporal a los conductores que sean sorprendidos intoxicados al volante, aunque primero se deberán conseguir instalaciones y equipo para ese objetivo.
