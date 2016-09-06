Anna Kournikova sorprende con su extrema delgadez

Atrás quedaron las curvas pronunciadas que distinguían y caracterizaban a la extenista Anna Kournikova.
Ahora la rusa sorprende en las redes sociales con una delgadez extrema, que nada tiene que ver con la figura que mostraba en su etapa en el tenis profesional.
TE RECOMENDAMOS: Darwin Quintero desmiente su fallecimiento
La pareja del cantante Enrique Iglesias desde hace 15 años dejó el deporte. La rusa se retiró a los 22 años, en 2003.
La trayectoria de Kournikova, quien en algún momento generó ilusiones sobre una posible nueva jugadora de gran calidad, terminaba sin pena ni gloria, a pesar de que a su corta edad alcanzó lassemifinales de Wimbledon y el octavo lugar del ranking de la WTA, además de ganar en un par de ocasiones el Abierto de Australia en dobles.
Desde entonces, la chica de ahora 35 años se ha dedicado al modelaje y a fortalecer su relación con el intérprete español.
Pero desde algunos meses se hizo evidente el cambio en su anatomía.
El cuerpo con curvas pronuncidas se ha ido y ahora la rusa presume su nueva figura en las redes sociales.
En los posts resaltan sus piernas muy delgadas y brazos demasiado marcados que deja ver en bikini o vestidos de noche, en sus cuentas oficiales de Instagram y Facebook.
En la galería de fotos encontrarán cómo ha cambiado el cuerpo de Anna Kournikova con el paso del tiempo.
tinder dating
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find
It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give
something back and aid others like you helped
me.
tender dating site
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
tender dating site free
Wow, superb blog structure! How long have you been blogging
for? you made blogging glance easy. The total
look of your site is wonderful, let alone the content!
tender
Appreciating the commitment you put into your site and detailed
information you provide. It’s awesome to come across a blog every
once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed information. Wonderful read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
tender dating site
My spouse and I stumbled over here from a
different page and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to exploring your web page repeatedly.
tinder dating site
I’m no longer positive where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or working out more.
Thanks for magnificent info I used to be on the lookout for
this information for my mission.
tender dating
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and
I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
tinder dating site free
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the most useful sites
online. I most certainly will highly recommend this blog!
tender dating site free
I was pretty pleased to discover this web site.
I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly
fantastic read!! I definitely liked every part of it and i
also have you book-marked to look at new things on your web
site.
tinder dating site
Awesome site you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics
talked about here? I’d really like to be a part of community where
I can get suggestions from other experienced individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Many thanks!
tinder dating site
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it,
you could be a great author. I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and definitely will come back down the road.
I want to encourage that you continue your great posts, have a
nice morning!
tinder dating site
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
tinder dating
If you desire to get much from this post then you have to apply these techniques to your won website.