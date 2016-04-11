Angelina Jolie está “perdiendo la batalla” y no quiere recibir ayuda la razón ha dejado a todos…

Perdiendo la batalla”, “Pesa solo 35 kilos”, esos fueron los titulares con los que el National Enquirer publicó que Angelina Jolie fue recientemente hospitalizada por su mal estado de salud.
Ya anteriormente había estado en boca de todos por el cambio drástico que presentaba su aspecto físico. Se la veía delgada hasta los huesos, muy distinta a como se la solía ver.
Otra situación que la llevó a estar en varios titulares, fue el posible divorcio al que se estaría enfrentando.
Según el National Enquirer, una fuente cercana a la pareja, habría informado que Brad Pitt ya le dio un ultimátum a la actriz para que vuelva a comer como lo hacía regularmente y así recupere su estado.
“Brad hizo todo lo posible porque Angelina se centre en su salud. Él mira con desesperación como a veces pasa todo el día sin comer”, dijo esta fuente al diario.
Ni Brad ni Angelina salieron a desmentir esto ni los titulares anteriores que afirman que la actriz padecería anorexia, pero mientras tanto, esta fuente afirma que “Brad está preocupado por su posible muerte. La ama tanto que está dispuesto al divorcio como una llamada de atención”.
