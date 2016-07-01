América derrota al campeón Pachuca en pretemporada

Con el aporte de sus refuerzos, América inicio con el pie derecho su pretemporada en Estados Unidos, luego de superar 2-0 al campeón Pachuca, en juego donde se estrenó con gol el paraguayo Bruno Valdez.
El técnico del América, Ignacio Ambriz, comenzó el compromiso, en el estadio del Sports Authority Field, con sus refuerzos, el paraguayo Bruno Valdez, el ecuatoriano Renato Ibarra y el argentino Silvio Romero.
El guaraní abrió el marcador con remate de cabeza bien colocado para dejar sin opciones al arquero experimentado Oscar “Conejo” Pérez y así hacer su primer tanto con los azulcremas, justo cuando en su llegada a México una de sus primeras declaraciones decía que era un jugador de pocos goles.
Con el 1-0 desde el minuto 17, las Águilas se apreciaron mejor en el terreno de juego contra un Pachuca que todavía no ocupó a varios de sus elementos titulares, situación que aprovechó la escuadra americanista.
En el segundo lapso, el argentino naturalizado mexicano Rubens Sambueza impactó el esférico de tiro libre para decretar el 2-0 al minuto 66, con lo que firmó un buen juego con asistencia en el primer tanto y su gol que marcó las cifras definitivas.
Ahora, América chocará el próximo domingo contra León en la continuación de su preparación rumbo al Torneo Apertura 2016 de la Liga MX.
Notimex
Itamar Serp
Your style is very unique compared to other folks I’ve read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this site.|
Luiz Gastão Bittencourt
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks|
Lelio Junior
I have read so many content concerning the blogger lovers however
this piece of writing is in fact a good piece of writing, keep it up.
tercio borlenghi junior
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all. Nevertheless think of if you added some great visuals or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this site could certainly be one of the greatest in its field. Very good blog!|