Alemania deportó a los ancestros de los Trump

Donald Trump llegará el próximo 20 de enero a la presidencia de Estados Unidos gracias, en gran medida, a un discurso duro contra la inmigración. El hombre que se ha propuesto “hacer América grande de nuevo” podrá en ese momento recordar a su padre Fred, nacido en suelo estadounidense en 1905, a los pocos meses de que su familia fuera expulsada de Alemania. La anécdota ya era conocida. Pero un investigador ha dado ahora con el documento que certifica el momento en el que la familia Trump tuvo que hacer las maletas, y buscarse la vida en la otra punta del mundo.
Entonces no podían saberlo, pero las autoridades bávaras iban a cambiar la historia del siglo XXI con una carta. “Se hace saber al ciudadano americano Friedrich Trump, ahora residente en Kallstadt, que dispone hasta el 1 de mayo del presente año para abandonar el Estado de Baviera. En caso contrario, debe estar preparado para su expulsión”, decía el documento del 27 de febrero de 1905, publicado por el periódico Bild.
La historia es tan enrevesada como fascinante. Friedrich ya había abandonado Kallstadt en 1885, con solo 16 años. Como tantos alemanes, llegaba a una América inmersa en la fiebre del oro con deseos de hacer fortuna. Pero en lugar de buscar el metal preciado, él se dedicó a abrir locales en los que ofrecía comida, bebida y, según su biógrafa Gwenda Blair, prostitutas. El negocio le fue bien y, ya con dinero en el bolsillo, volvió a su ciudad natal. Allí conocería a su mujer, Elisabeth.
Fuente: www.laparada.mx
