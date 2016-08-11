Alejandra Guzmán: Concursante la enfurece y ella explota de esta manera

Momentos de tensión se vivieron en el útlimo programa de Univisión “Va por ti”, cuando Alejandra Guzmán, una de las jueces de la competencia, despidió a la concursante dominicana Shika D’Razzi con un fuerte mensaje que dejó “helado” al público presente.

“Yo no te voy a evaluar, ¡te callas! Yo llevo 27 años cantando, tú llevas cinco minutos, entonces cuando tengas 27 años cantando me dices qué onda”, expresó la cantante a la chica, quien se rehusaba a escuchar su crítica.

La controversia inició cuando los jueces de la emisión, entre ellos Chiquis Rivera, Luis Coronel, y el grupo Calibre 50, criticaron a la participante por no saberse la canción.

Incluso, antes de las palabras de La Guzmán, D’Razzi quiso defenderse: “Todo mundo sabe aquí que no no practiqué la canción, él sabe muy bien (Luis Coronel, uno de los jueces), que yo le dije a toda la producción que yo no podía ensayar la canción porque no tenía celular”, aseguró.

“Yo entiendo que es una competencia en equipo, pero yo no soy una monedita de oro para nadie, yo soy como soy hasta que me muera y si yo no les caigo bien a mis propios compañeros, no puedo hacer nada”, añadió.

En defensa de Alejandra Guzmán, la hija de Jenni Rivera expresó: “A mí lo que más me molesta es que falten al respeto y sí, no me gustó la forma en que le hablaste a Luis y I’m sorry!, pero tengo que decirlo, y como le hablaste a Alejandra, cuando Alejandra está hablando hay que dejarla hablar”, argumento Chiquis.

Tras la polémica, Shika fue eliminada de la competencia y posteriormente ofreció una disculpa pública a Alejandra Guzmán, asegurando que todo se debió a la muerte de su abuelo.