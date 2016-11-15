Alcaldesa de Washington DC protegerá a indocumentados, pese a amenazas de Donald Trump

La alcaldesa de Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, afirmó este martes en un comunicado que no chequeará el estatus migratorio de ningún indocumentado ni tampoco los entregará para que sean deportados, pese a las amenazas del presidente electo de EEUU, Donald Trump, de negar fondos a las ciudades que no cambien esas prácticas.
“Los valores, leyes y políticas de Washington no cambiaron el día de las elecciones —aseguró Bowser—. Celebramos nuestra diversidad y respetamos a todos los residentes de DC sin importar su estatus migratorio”.
La alcaldesa del Distrito de Columbia agregó que la capital seguirá siendo una “ciudad santuario” porque contribuye a que los vecindarios sean más seguros y a que los residentes “no tengan miedo de pedir ayuda a nuestra alcaldía”.
Cabe recordar que Trump, durante la campaña electoral, dijo que retirará los fondos federales a las ciudades y condados de todo el país que no persigan activamente a los inmigrantes indocumentados y los entreguen a las autoridades federales de inmigración.
Ciudades resisten hacer pesquisas
Un gran número de ciudades en todo el país se han negado hasta ahora a someter a sus residentes a esas pesquisas al suponer un mayor gasto, desviar recursos de la policía local, promover el miedo de los residentes e instigar la desconfianza entre vecinos.
Trump propuso en una entrevista emitida el pasado domingo deportar inmediatamente entre 2 y 3 millones de indocumentados con antecedentes, pese a que estimaciones del Migration Policy Institute sitúan el número de indocumentados con antecedentes criminales en poco más de 800,000.
Las autoridades federales son las encargadas de hacer cumplir las leyes en lo referente al estatus migratorio y proceder con los procesos de deportación contra indocumentados.
Con Información de Peru21.pe
