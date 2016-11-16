Alcaldes de grandes ciudades no cooperarán con deportaciones de Trump

Los alcaldes de “ciudades santuarios” para inmigrantes no colaborarán con el próximo gobierno de Donald Trump en la Casa Blanca, en el plan de deportación masiva que el presidente electo de Estados Unidos (EU) podría poner en marcha.
Los alcaldes de Chicago, Nueva York y San Francisco, ente otros, reiteraron que no proporcionarán información o datos sobre inmigrantes indocumentados a agencias federales encargadas de deportaciones.
El triunfo de Donald Trump en la elección general de Estados Unidos (EU) ha generado incertidumbre, pues en su primera entrevista como presidente electo, el republicano advirtió que iniciará gestiones para deportar entre 2 y 3 millones de inmigrantes con antecedentes penales.
De acuerdo con la agencia Bloomberg, cerca de 200 “ciudades santuarios” quedarían vulneradas con descuentos en recursos federales, que afectarían una proporción importante de los 650 mil millones de dólares que reciben de presupuesto. Durante su campaña, Donald Trump amenazó con “acabar” con las medidas de las “ciudades santuario” con sanciones económicas. Entre las restricciones estaría el retiro del Subsidio de Desarrollo Económico, que concentra 238 millones de dólares, y el Subsidio de Desarrollo Comunitario, que representa 3 mil millones de dólares.
Esta mañana, Donald Trump se reunió con el alcalde de Nueva York, Bill di Blasio, en un encuentro que según medios locales se prolongó por más de una hora. A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el alcalde neoyorquino dijo que en la cita reiteró que Nueva York es una ciudad de inmigrantes, que permanecerá unida contra las políticas que busquen dañar su comunidad.
La semana pasada, el alcalde de Chicago, Rahm Emmanuel, pidió a los inmigrantes de esa ciudad del estado de Illinois no esconderse, o temer acciones en su contra.
“Es importante para niños y adolescentes que entiendan, por lo ocurrido el martes, que la ciudad de Chicago es su casa. Siempre serán bienvenidos en esta ciudad”.
