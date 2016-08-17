Acribillado tras llegar de Chihuahua:

- 17 Agosto, 2016
                Guiador herido frente a Juzgados Federales

 

Un hombre que llegaba a Juárez de Chihuahua capital fue acribillado frente a las instalaciones del Poder Judicial de la Federación.

Rene Daniel Sáenz Aguirre de 65 años de edad viajaba a bordo de un Honda Civic de reciente modelo cuando fue interceptado por desconocidos que comenzaron a dispararle en el cruce de la avenida Tecnológico y la calle Pedro Rosales de León.

En este lugar, la unidad del afectado se salió de control e invadió los carriles contrarios hasta chocar contra un vehículo Hyundai Atos de modelo antiguo, pero ningún afectado circunstancial resultó lesionado, mientras que el blanco del ataque fue trasladado a una clínica del IMSS por los disparos.

